A SECOND referendum on the UK’s exit deal with the European Union would be virtually impossible to arrange, says the MP for Woking.

Jonathan Lord said on Saturday that there was not enough parliamentary time to pass the legislation required for a People’s Vote.

Mr Lord was speaking at a special discussion on Brexit organised by the Woking Debates committee, held at Christ Church in the town centre.

“A second referendum would be even more divisive and split the country even more than the first,” he told an audience of more than 40 people. “A lot of people having been told by the party leaders that it’s the sole decision of the people; a second vote would be very problematical.”

He defended his decision to support the leave camp despite Woking voting 56% remain, 44% leave. He had been very straight with constituents at last year’s General Election and was re-elected.

Mr Lord said he generally supported Theresa May’s attempt to negotiate her “Chequers Agreement” deal with the EU.

If this failed, he preferred a Canada Plus Plus Plus deal – a free trade agreement which removes 95.5% of tariffs and gives access to the EU single market, complying with the union’s rules on products but without the requirement to contribute to the EU budget.

