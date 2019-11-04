By: Editorial Team

Published November 4, 2019, in Other News

A WOKING-based motorsport clothing brand is preparing a team for the Race of Remembrance at the Trac Mon circuit on Anglesey.

Solo64 will run two Caterham 270R series race cars in the 12-hour endurance challenge over the weekend of 8-10 November to raise funds for Mission Motorsport, the Forces’ motorsport charity.

RACE TO REMEMBER – The Caterham car that Solo64 will be using on Anglesey, and the spectacular location of the track

The team have two drivers from the Caterham Roadsport 2019 race series, Giuseppe Felet and Will Rossetti, along with driver instructor Ryan Hooker. The team can also draw upon the extensive Formula 1 experience of renowned car designer John Iley.

Although the Anglesey event is an endurance test, it stops mid-race on Sunday for a pitlane Remembrance Service at 11am, before racing continues.

The aim of Mission Motorsport is to aid in the recovery and rehabilitation of those affected by military operations by providing opportunities through motorsport and the automotive industry.

Over 2,000 wounded, injured or sick have benefited from more than 5,000 man days of varied sporting opportunities since 2012. These opportunities help to access those “harder to reach” and provide an exceptional vocational assessment and development tool.

Some 170 wounded Mission Motorsport beneficiaries have been employed through the charity’s training and placement schemes, and in total more than 1,700 veterans have found work.

Mission Motorsport alumni fill important roles in Formula 1, Formula E and World Rally Championship teams, as well as with leading automotive manufacturers.

Solo64 still have sponsorship opportunities available for the race. For further details, and to see existing sponsors, please visit www.solo64.com, or email solo64@solo64.com.

For more information on the work of Mission Motorsport, please visit https://www.missionmotorsport.org/ or to find out more about the Race of Remembrance 2019, visit www.raceofremembrance .com

