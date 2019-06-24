By: Editorial Team

WOKING Mind, this year celebrating its 40th anniversary, has elected former Mayor of Woking Will Forster as its new president

His new role was formerly confirmed at Woking Mind’s annual general meeting on 12 June when Will attended along with the new Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, who both joined some of the trustees and service members to cut a birthday cake for the local branch of the mental health charity.

Chair of trustees Pauline Rogers, new president Will Forster, Woking Mayor Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, along with service members Val and Angela, and treasurer John Ennett

Will takes over from David Rye, who was thanked for his passion and commitment to Woking Mind over his many years of service to the charity, in which he was also a former chairman of trustees.

Talking about his new role, Will Forster said: “Mental health services suffer from underfunding and lag behind in comparison to treatment for physical health problems, yet one in four people in the UK experience a mental health problem each year. Mental health is sadly the Cinderella service of our NHS, which is why the work that Woking Mind does is vital to support residents and top-up NHS services.”

Woking Mind delivers an extensive range of groups, courses and drop-in provision to help prevent mental health problems from escalating where possible and supporting recovery for their members. The charity also provides mental health training across Surrey to raise awareness and help break down stigma and prejudice around ill mental health through education.

