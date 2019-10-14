By: Editorial Team

Published October 14, 2019, in Woking Business

WOKING Means Business opens its doors for the sixteenth time on Wednesday to provide the perfect platform for companies wishing to take advantage of all that this enterprising town has to offer.

The event, on 16 October, is probably the longest-established business-to-business expo in Surrey.

STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD – Woking Means Business invariably attracts a large and attentive audience

Those keen to get right up to date with developments in the town can attend the free Woking Borough Council Breakfast Briefing at 7.45am (for an 8.15am start), immediately prior to the show opening.

Speakers include the leader of the council, David Bittleston; chief executive, Ray Morgan; and guest speaker Ruth Nic Aoidh, executive director, commercial & legal at McLaren Automotive.

Anyone wishing to attend this event can do so if they register at www.wokingmeansbusiness.com/seminars, click on the main registration page link and book on Eventbrite. Pre-booking is essential as this event is always oversubscribed. For those unable to get to the breakfast, the council will be represented on the Woking Works stand no 6.

The early forum gives the show a substantial boost because the hall is quickly filled with delegates from breakfast and visitors as soon as the exhibition opens at 9.30am.

Last year’s Woking Means Business event attracted a great turnout

There will be a fascinating range of products and services on show, with exhibitors including Woking Borough Council, DoubleTree by Hilton, Woking Football Club, Lansbury Business Estate, who have not missed a show since it started in 2004, Menzies, Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, Eagle Radio, Woking News & Mail, Truffles, Headline Design & Print, Madlins, Curchod & Co, Tvision Technology, CCS Insurance, and the Talbot Inn.

There are three speakers on the seminar programme at 10.30, 11.30 and 12.30. All three consider different but essential aspects of running a successful business and explain how visitors can increase their knowledge and enhance their skills.

At 10.30am, Dene Stuart will present How to become an Exceptional Manager and Leader; an hour later, Paul Squires offers practical advice on how to make the most of your marketing online; and at 12.30, Richard Maybury delivers Win Easier in your Business – Top Tips from “Mr Productivity”.

Places can be booked at the same seminar link mentioned above.

Car Parking for Woking Means Business

During the regeneration of Woking Town Centre, parking has become more difficult. The council’s live link will show car park spaces available when you visit Woking Means Business.

https://woking.gov.uk/parking-and-streets/live-car-parking-spaces-woking-town-centre

