By: Editorial Team

Published December 29, 2019, in Sport

WOKING marathon runner Kenton Walker has achieved his ambitious goal of completing his 50th half marathon by his 51st birthday.

His achievement warrants recognition in the light of the obstacles he has had to overcome.

Kenton reached his target at the Marlow Half Marathon in Buckinghamshire.

He told the News & Mail: “I ran for my mother, Wendy Walker, who passed away from Alzheimer’s several years ago.

“Along the way, through taking part in all the other half marathons over the last few years, I have raised more than £3,500 for the Alzheimer’s Society charity.”

However, at one time he thought he would never run again following a serious road accident in 2000.

“I was so badly so badly injured on my scooter that I thought running would never have been possible again.”

In the crash he severed his main femoral artery and broke a leg, his pelvis, collar bone and both hands. He had to be resuscitated at the scene of the accident and again in hospital.

He was off work due to surgery and rehabilitation for two years. “Now I am a member of Woking Athletics – and fighting fit,” he said.

“I’ve run marathons, including London and Brighton, also the Portsmouth Great South run, and many other races around the south east.”

Some of the 50 half marathons he has completed include Windsor, Isle of Wight, Maidenhead, Reigate, Richmond, Bracknell, Reading and Dorney Lake.