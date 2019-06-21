By: Editorial Team

Published June 21, 2019, in Headlines

A WOKING man is raising money for a poverty charity by living off the rations available to the average refugee in camps around the world.

Jonathan Smith, who lives in Horsell, is taking part in the Ration Challenge, with a meagre amount of food.

Jonathan Smith with his week’s worth of rations

Money raised will go to the charity Concern Worldwide, which has organised the fundraising challenge with participants around the world.

Jonathan, who works in the Special Educational Needs and Disability Team at Surrey County Council, has been taking on various challenges every year, including cycling 100 miles, half marathons and rowing 2,021 km in the gym.

“I wanted this year to support a charity that works further afield and to do a challenge over a longer amount of time that would really push me,” he said.

He said Concern Worldwide have been showing participants footage of some of the deprivation in refugee camps, which puts the week-long challenge into perspective.

“The refugee crisis has been in the news a lot over the last couple of years and it truly is a crisis. These people have been forced to leave their homes because of war and have no choice but to live off barely anything.

“Reading more and more about it really wakes you up to the fact that a refugee eats for a week on what we spend every day on a meal deal or a takeaway coffee.”

SPONSORSHIP can be made via https://my.rationchallenge.org.uk/jonathansmith. For more information, visit https://www.rationchallenge.org.uk/about/where-the-money-goes/

