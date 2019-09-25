By: Editorial Team

Published September 25, 2019, in Headlines

WOKING Lions hosted a celebration evening at Horsell Bowling Club recently to mark raising almost £9,000 for good causes from its Martian Race in June. Cheques were presented to many of the beneficiaries.

The race honours the HG Wells novel The War of the Worlds, in which the Martians first land on Horsell Common.

CHEQUE THIS OUT – Beneficiaries of the Woking Lions’ Martian Race show off the donations made to their various charities. The mayor is in the back row, second from right

This year’s race, the fourth renewal, was sponsored thanks to Richard Roberts, the managing director of Trident Honda, Ottershaw, and attracted 610 people to register for the 5k, 10km or half-marathon distances.

The evening was attended by the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks.

Among the donations, £1,000 was received by Marion Imrie, chief executive of Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, and £750 by David Annand, of Transform Housing & Support’s local branch.

Tony Bennett, chief executive of Woking Mind, was given £750, and the same amount presented to Steve Thomas, chief executive of Let’s Read.

On behalf of Woking Lions, president Jackie Taylor thanked those who helped make the Martian race possible, including Fairoaks Airfield and Chobham Business, McLaren and Horsell Common Preservation Society.

For the full story get the 19 September edition of the News & Mail