Published May 10, 2019, in Other News

DOZENS of people tasted culinary creations which raised more than £600 for a charity which supports young cancer patients.

The sweet selections were on offer at the Woking Lions’ Bake Off in St John’s Village Memorial Hall.

Pictured at the bake-off, from left, are Lions Antonella Pastore, Jackie Taylor, President Bob Hills and Emma Brawley together with staff of the Royal Surrey County Hospital Charity.

The Star Baker prize was won by Lisa Hollonby, the Show Stopper award by Claire Tharme and Sharon Blackmore was dubbed Master Baker.

Visitors paid an entrance fee of £3 and enjoyed a slice of cake and a hot drink or squash, with the opportunity to browse or buy at one of the stalls in the hall.

Money raised has been donated to the Royal Surrey County Hospital Charity, which provides physical treatment and wellbeing and emotional support for people with cancer aged 16 to 30 and their families.

The bake-off was organised by Lions membership secretary Emma Brawley and colleague Antonella Pastore.

“I am delighted that our event was a success and of help to young people in need at a critical time of their lives,” said Emma.