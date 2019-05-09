WOKING Ladies manager Jon Bloomfield wants his players to leave a legacy when they step out against Abingdon Town Ladies in the Thames Valley Counties League Cup this weekend.
Having clinched the Thames Valley Counties Women’s League Division One East last week – following their 4-1 win over Binfield Ladies – The Cards are looking to secure the double with success against Abingdon at Alfredian Park, Wantage this Sunday at 4pm.
Bloomfield, 55, admits that it will be a good test for his players against a team who are currently second in the Southern Regional Women’s Football League Division 1 South. However, he believes Woking ladies can stand shoulder to shoulder with Woking men.
“I want my players to be able to look back in years to come to see what they started as they’ll be laying the foundations for future generations.
“Women’s football is growing exponentially in England and if there’s anything that we can do to help move it along, we should get involved.
“It’s important that all of us at Woking support and nurture some of the young players coming through the schools and local clubs,” he added.
Woking ladies have proved difficult to beat this season, having lost only three times in 29 league and cup matches.
However, Sunday’s final against Town is likely to be their fiercest test yet.
