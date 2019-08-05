By: Editorial Team

Published August 5, 2019, in Other News

A BROTHER and sister from Woking attended a private screening of Spider-Man: Far From Home, with the film’s star, Tom Holland, in aid of the Momentum Children’s Charity.

Ethan, 7, and Sydney Nelson were among of a group of children and their families at the event at Battersea Power Station organised by The Brothers Trust, a charity set up by the Holland family to help small charities.

STAR QUALITY – Ethan and Sydney with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland

Tom Holland is patron of Momentum Children’s Charity, which supports youngsters with cancer or a life-challenging condition.

Ethan and Sydney’s father, Paul, said: “The kids had an amazing morning; they were totally starstruck. Besides the fantastic goodie bags they each received, Tom answered questions about himself and the movie, which added to the enjoyment they experienced.”

The charity helps ill children and their families across Surrey, South West London and West Sussex with a support programme offered at home and in local hospitals. At any one time the charity is supporting 200 families whose child is in active treatment and a further 75 bereaved families.

Tom Holland said: “I am so happy to spend time with these amazing children and their parents, to watch them enjoy the film and escape from their journey through illness.”

