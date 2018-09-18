By: Editorial Team

Published September 18, 2018, in Entertainment

INTERNATIONAL smash hit Spirit of the Dance is one of the most successful dance shows ever and it’s now coming to Woking’s New Victoria Theatre this Saturday (22 Sep).

Seen by more than thirty million people in twenty countries around the world Spirit of the Dance is winner of nine Global Awards, including “Best Choreography” and “Best International Production”.

Irish in origin and bursting with raw energy, this explosive show combines heart-pounding Irish Dance with the sensual Latino rhythms of Flamenco and Red Hot Salsa in a thrilling production of strength and passion.

The world champion dancers of the Irish International Dance Company are getting ready to take to the New Victoria Theatre stage with this award-winning spectacle at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets from £13 – Box Office on 0844 871 7645 or online at www.atgtickets/woking