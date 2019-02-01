By: Editorial Team

Published February 1, 2019, in Sport

A SECOND-HALF hat-trick from Nicky Wheeler fired Woking into the Third Round of the Specsavers Surrey Senior Cup.

Wheeler stole the show as the much-changed Cards thrashed Egham Town 5-0 at The Runnymede Stadium on Tuesday night in the Second Round.

Woking boss Alan Dowson made nine changes from the side defeated by Wealdstone last Saturday. Only Nathan Collier (captain) and Paul Hodges kept their places in the starting line-up.

