By: Editorial Team

Published April 5, 2019, in Other News

A TEAM from Woking High have stormed to success to become regional champions in The Overwatch Digital Schoolhouse Esports Tournament.

Woking High’s triumphant OnlyW! team

The winning team Only W!, consists of three Year 10 students, Cyrus Howbrook, Morgan Seymour and Tung Nguyen. Their gaming triumph means they have secured themselves a place in the tournament’s grand finale, which will take place at London’s Gfinity Arena, the UK’s only custom built esports venue, on 10 April as part of the London Games Festival.

“The boys have been absolutely brilliant,” said Ahemd Afana, head of computing at Woking High. “They’ve worked hard at this and put in plenty of practice. They’re close friends and they know each other’s style of play, which really helps.”

For the full story get the 4 April edition of the News & Mail