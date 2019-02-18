By: Editorial Team

Published February 18, 2019, in Other News

HIGH Street in Woking is closed to through traffic from today, Monday 18 February, for two weeks as part of the ongoing works to transform the town centre.

During the works, Farrans Construction will be installing underground electrical ducting across High Street.

This will involve closing High Street from the junction of Chapel Street to Victoria Way to through traffic. Access for businesses, deliveries and residents will be maintained at all times and limited to authorised vehicles only.

During the works, vehicles will be required to exit High Street via Broadway/Chertsey Road. Traffic marshals will be available to assist drivers and vehicles at all times.

Bus stops along High Street will be suspended and relocated to Broadway.

Woking Borough Council said it thanked residents, workers and all those visiting the town for their patience during the works.