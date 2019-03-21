By: Editorial Team

Published March 21, 2019, in Sport

SENIOR Woking gymnast Jamie Lewis won one silver and two bronze medals at this year’s British Gymnastics Championship (14-17 March) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

There was a big crowd in attendance for the senior competition, with a star-studded field containing World and Olympic medallists.

Jamie Lewis, middle, with teammates Lorenzo Carrozo and Timothy McCarthy

In the Men’s Senior All-Around, Lewis was involved in a tightly fought contest for a podium position. Despite errors in his pommel horse routine, the former European junior gold medallist finished with a strong rings’ routine to take home the all-around bronze medal with a score of 80.950.

He added a second Senior bronze medal with his floor routine, where he beat the current Olympic champion – Max Whitlock MBE, before picking up a silver on the rings after reaching the Masters on the final day.

Fellow senior gymnast, Tim McCarthy, started with a stylish parallel bars’ routine, scoring 12.900. Although he suffered a fall from the pommel horse, he accrued an All-Around score of 71.450 to take 15th place in what was an otherwise unblemished day of competition.

Meanwhile, team-mate Lorenzo Carrozzo had a jittery afternoon. However, he did manage to catch his Kovacs on high-bar for the first time in competition, which meant he finished in 21st place overall (69.450).

Other Woking gymnasts performed well – see today’s (21 March) Woking News & Mail for the full report