WOKING Football Club will be holding a minute’s silence before Saturday’s home game against Slough.
“We will be remembering the 50 people massacred while praying at the Al-Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand,” said the club’s chaplain Ian Nicholson.
“As home to the country’s first mosque and recognising the large Muslim communities in both Slough and Woking there will now be a minute’s silence to remember those bereaved, and also to think of all victims of terrorism at this turbulent time.”
A prayer and peace vigil for the victims and families of the New Zealand shootings is being held at the Shah Jahan Mosque on Saturday 23 March, starting at 2pm. All members of the community are invited to attend, to show solidarity and unity against such terror attacks.
