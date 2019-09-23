By: Editorial Team

WOKING Fire Station opened its doors to the public recently and was rewarded with an excellent turnout under glorious blue skies.

Firefighter Richard Colyer in the cab with Ana Tymechko and Maksim, 4

The free event, on 14 September, drew plenty of families, who came along to meet their local fire crews and enjoy taking part in the activities on offer.

Natasha Middleditch with a suitably dressed Fleur, 3

Children loved, among other attractions, dressing up as firefighters, having rides on mini fire engines and getting behind the wheel of the real thing.

There were also displays to engage all ages, notably a blazing reminder of the dangers that a pan of hot fat can present.

A ready supply of refreshments, cakes and ice creams were on hand to maintain energy levels on a warm afternoon, along with toys and collectibles to buy.

All proceeds from the event are donated to two charities – the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices and The Fire Fighters Charity.

