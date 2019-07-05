NEW signing Sam Howes has told Woking fans to “expect a lot of passion” from him during his time with the club.
The former Watford academy keeper is looking to establish himself at Kingfield after a series of loan spells, including at Eastbourne Borough last season.
Howes, 21, signed for the Cards on Monday, after his deal with the Hornets expired last Sunday (30 June).
He told the News & Mail: “Every season is a chance to make a name for yourself. I’ve had a few loan experiences which have stood me in good stead, but now I’m ready for the next step forward in my career.
“Woking was the right option for me. I know Dowse (manager Alan Dowson) really well from my time at Hampton & Richmond Borough, and I know what to expect.”
“So for me it’s perfect, it’s an ideal place to further my development and hopefully move on up the ladder in future years.”
