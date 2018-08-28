By: Editorial Team

Published August 28, 2018, in Sport

WOKING enjoyed a bank holiday bonanza, as The Cards notched up wins home and away.

Despite going in at half-time on Saturday 1-0 down to Truro City, thanks to a corner converted by visiting captain Jamie Richards, Woking stormed back to win the game 3-1 through goals from Kane Ferdinand and Jack Cook.

Then a late winner from Ferdinand maintained Woking’s place at the top of the National League South table with a 2-1 victory at Eastbourne Borough on Bank Holiday Monday.

After missing a penalty against Truro City on Saturday, Max Kretzschmar made amends by slotting away his third spot-kick of the season to give The Cards a fifth-minute lead.

Kane Wills equalised for the hosts in the 63rd minute, but Ferdinand won it with four minutes remaining, bringing an end to Borough’s unbeaten start to the season.

