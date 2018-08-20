By: Editorial Team

Published August 20, 2018, in Sport

DUANE Ofori-Acheampong scored his first goal of the season on his first start as Woking secured a 2-0 victory at Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday 18 August.

Max Kretzschmar put the Cards ahead with a superb strike in the 65th minute, before Ofori-Acheampong sealed the three points 15 minutes from time as Alan Dowson’s side secured their fourth win of the season.

In the end, the Cards ran out worthy winners to claim all three points and maintain their healthy position in the National League South table.

WOKING: Schotterl, Collier, Cook, Gayle, Casey, Little, Ferdinand, Luer (Appau, 88’), Kretzschmar, Young (Wheeler, 71’), Ofori-Acheampong. Unused subs: Mason, Hodges, Khinda-John

Attendance: 613

MoTM: Jack Cook

For full details and more pictures, pick up the 23 August edition of the News & Mail