Published March 25, 2019, in Other News

HIGH-SCORING dance pupils of the Leanne Edwards School of Theatre Arts have qualified for the semi-final of the All England Dance Festival.



Semi Finalists: Libby Ingram, Eliza Moden, Imogen Fenwick and Annabell Mount from the Leanne Edwards School of Theatre Arts﻿

The five girls took part in Godalming Dance Festival and are now preparing for the semi-finals, to be held in Kent in May in the hope of qualifying for the prestigious London finals.

“This is a massive achievement for the girls who had to achieve 86 marks or higher to go through to the next round,” principal Leanne Edwards told the Woking News & Mail. “They have been working really hard in their classes and also practice in their spare time, hiring the hall in which we currently run our classes as well as other local halls in the area to work on their competition dances.”

Four of the qualifying dancers – in the school’s “Quartet” are Libby Ingram, 15, Eliza Moden 15, Imogen Fenwick, 16, and Chloe Richardson, 14. The fifth girl is 11-year-old Annabell Mount who has qualified for the semi-finals with her Modern and Ballet Solo. Eliza Moden, who is in the Quartet, has also qualified with her Modern Solo.

