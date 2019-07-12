By: Editorial Team

MORE than 500 visitors enjoyed the recent private view of Woking College’s Summer Exhibition at The Lightbox.

Parents, current, past and prospective students, governors of the college and trustees of The Lightbox were all in attendance to celebrate the 12th year of students’ work from the visual arts categories – including fine art, CTEC art and design, photography and textiles – being on display.

Iona Periton and her textile display

Highlights of this year’s show, which was open to the public free of charge from 27 June to 7 July, included a catwalk fashion show featuring and modelled by students studying textiles at the college and was greeted with a standing ovation and much cheers and applause.

Art Prizes for outstanding work and achievement were presented by Principal of Woking College, Brett Freeman and Jan Rubin from Mayford Arts Society.

“Our student’s engagement with their subject, hard work and determination to succeed is clearly evident in the outstanding work they have produced,” said Emma Hobbs, the college’s head of art and design.

“Huge thanks to both the students themselves and to my team for all of their hard work throughout the year and in making this year’s exhibition so successful. I am exceptionally proud of the effort and achievement of our students. It has been a joy to watch them develop as accomplished young artists and designers.”

