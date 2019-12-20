By: Editorial Team

STUDENTS at Woking College attracted sell-out audiences to their latest musical production. All tickets sold out before the three-night run of Little Shop of Horrors.

Lead Liam Dickinson receives unnecessarily thorough “checkup” from villainous dentist Jack Pettinger

With a cast of over 30 young actors and dancers and a live band, the production played to standing ovations each night.

The musical is set in the downtrodden community of Skid Row, where opportunities are limited and poverty is rife. It is the story of a hapless flower shop worker who raises an exotic plant in order to woo his colleague Audrey away from her sadistic dentist boyfriend.

Liam Dickinson, with his horror plant, and cast members

Little does he know that the plant feeds on human flesh and blood and grows into an unstoppable force for evil. But what lengths will the love-struck hero go to for wealth and power.

The college production was directed by Clare Nevers, head of performing arts, with musical arrangements by the head of music, Anna Power. Clare congratulated the performers on their professionalism and dedication in putting on a thought-provoking show after only 12 rehearsals.

