By: Editorial Team

Published January 7, 2020, in Sport

A WOKING-BORN runner has a great chance of making the Great Britain athletics squad for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Amy Allcock, who competes in the 400m individual event and relay, is one of 68 athletes on GB’s world-class performance programme, which identifies and supports those with the potential to reach the Games.

AMY, SET, GO!: Woking-born runner Amy Allcock readies for the off at the start of the 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Doha

She was part of the GB 4x400m relay team at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, and is now looking to take her career even further.

Allcock, who grew up in Pirbright, told the News & Mail: “I never really even considered the Olympics as being a goal until 2018, when I was first put on [UK Athletics] funding.

“But then I was like ‘This is something that could actually happen now’.

Amy proudly displays her medals

“I’ve done a European Championships [she won 4x400m relay bronze at the 2018 event in Berlin] and I’ve done a World Championships – so the Olympics is now the next one to tick off. It would be the dream.”

The Games in Japan begin in July – and Allcock, 26, has her work cut out to get in the best shape possible.

But she is leaving no stone unturned in her quest to do so.

She said: “Normally I take two months off at the end of the year, but this time I only took two-and-a-half weeks. There was just no opportunity for longer.

“Our British trials [to qualify for the Olympics] are in June, which is ridiculously early.

“Because of that, you’ve basically got to base yourself in America to get decent-quality races and have good weather. So I’m going to Florida for four weeks.

“Hopefully I’ll never have such a short off-season again, but it’s definitely been a learning curve.”

Although Allcock lives in Loughborough, Leicestershire, and travels the world in pursuit of her goals, she retains a soft spot for Pirbright, where her parents still live.

She said: “I would give anything to live at home, but there just aren’t the facilities for me.

“I’ve got my own life in Loughborough, but it’s not home – it’s not the same.”

Any businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring Allcock can contact her at amycharlotteallcock@gmail.com.