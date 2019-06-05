By: Editorial Team

Published June 5, 2019

PUBS, bars and restaurants across the borough are being encouraged to join an initiative that can lead towards being acclaimed as Woking’s best licensed premises.

The recognition could come in the 2019 Woking Best Bar None accreditation and awards scheme, which was launched on Tuesday last week.

National Best Bar None co-ordinator Mick McDonnell, Tom Hardy from Asahi UK and Cllr Kevin Davis

Representatives from last year’s winners and other businesses gathered with borough councillors and supporters for the event at the Woking head office of the lead sponsor, Asahi UK.

Best Bar None is a national scheme supported by the Home Office and the drinks industry. It aims to promote the responsible management and operation of licensed premises that support Woking’s vibrant and diverse night-time economy, while strengthening partnership working between licensed premises and public bodies.

To become accredited, licensed premises must first be assessed process to determine whether they meet an agreed set of operational standards. Once accepted, they will become either a gold, silver or bronze Woking Best Bar None accredited venue.

Gold businesses are entered for awards in six categories, with the winners chosen by a panel of independent judges. In addition, members of the public can vote for their favourite venue in the Woking News & Mail People’s Choice Award.

The categories are:

• Overall Best Bar None

• Woking News & Mail’s Peoples’ Choice

• Best Town Centre Pub

• Best Local Pub

• Best Bar

• Best Dining Experience

• Asahi UK Social Responsibility Award.

Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for economic development, Cllr Kevin Davis, commented: “Woking Best Bar None is a fantastic initiative that’s aimed at improving standards in licensed venues across the borough to help create a vibrant, thriving and safe environment for both customers and venues.

“Following the success of last year’s scheme, where 11 licensed premises achieved gold accreditation, I would encourage all local pubs, bars and restaurants to apply.

“Achieving accreditation, either gold, silver or bronze, demonstrates the seriousness and commitment with which you operate your business. It’s a superb way to build your reputation both publicly and within the trade.”

The overall winner for 2018 was The Garibaldi pub at Knaphill, which also got the Best Local Pub and the Asahi UK Social Responsibility awards.

The News & Mail award was won by The Red Lion pub at Horsell. The Best Town Centre Pub was The Sovereigns, Cellar Magneval in Church Path, Woking, was Best Bar and The Cricketers at Horsell got the Best Dining Experience prize.

Licensed premises can sign up to Woking Best Bar None by visiting www.wokingbbn.co.uk.

For more pictures see the 30 May edition of the News & Mail