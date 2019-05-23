By: Editorial Team

Published May 23, 2019, in Sport

TWO club records were equalled when Woking AC youngsters starred in the second round of the Youth Development League (Lower Level) South Region Division Two West.

A squad of Woking under-13s and under-15s competed in the meeting at Winchester, Hampshire, last Saturday – and Indiana Marshall stole the show.

Indiana Marshall sprinting to glory in the 4X100m relay

Marshall continued her run of fine form in the under-13 girls’ 75m, 150m and long jump.

In her first event of the day, she equalled Woking’s 150m record with a grade-one time of 20.00 secs.

She showed another impressive turn of speed in the 75m to equal the club record with a time of 10.10 secs.

Needless to say, Marshall won both races – and she achieved a hat-trick of individual victories with a season’s-best 4.48m in the long jump.

Marshall’s super Saturday didn’t end there, either. She anchored the 4x100m team, which also comprised Laura Kersley, Emilia Wazydrag and Alexis Brown, to a success which saw them extend their unbeaten record for the season.

Teddy Gannon hurls a discus

None of the Woking teams finished outside the top two in the other 4x100m relays. The under-13 boys (Walters, Lewis, Oscar Sinnett and Freeman) were second, the under-15 boys (Hayden Christian, George Robertson, Archie Padua and Robbie Thomson) won, and the under-15 girls (Fara Jasani, Freya Standley, Amber Stoner and Oyeyemi) came second.

Woking athletes fared well in the field, too. Of particular note were the displays of Teddy Gannon and Matthew Smith in the under-15 boys’ discus.

Woking finished in fifth place, with 403 points. Winchester & District won with 681 points, and Chichester Runners (506) were second. Now Woking have a total of seven league points and hold fifth spot in the seven-team standings.

For the full story get today’s (23 May) edition of the News & Mail