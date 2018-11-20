By: Editorial Team

Published November 20, 2018, in Sport

THERE was lots of glitz and glamour on show at Woking Athletic Club’s Annual Awards Evening at the HG Wells Conference Centre.

With plenty of silverware at stake, the club celebrated its most successful track and field season ever in the esteemed company of the Mayor and Mayoress of Woking, Cllr Will Forster and Hannah Thompson, along with other dignitaries.

Among those recognised for their achievements were Izzy Leikis, who scooped the Under-17 Best Field Performance for the high jump.

Leikis is currently ranked 13th best in Great Britian for her age group, moving up an impressive 17 places from her 2017 ranking.

Another winner on the night was Matthew Smith, who picked up the Kim Henderson Memorial Trophy for the best performance at the Young Athletes Championships.

He also scooped the Best Field Performance for an under-13 boy, which sees him rank seventh in the UK for the discus event.

With 38 track and field club records broken, along with six athletes who reached the English Schools Championships, it’s been a truly momentous year for the south Woking-based club.

