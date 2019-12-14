By: Editorial Team

Published December 14, 2019, in Headlines

THE Woking Asian Business Forum has again presented to the town the Christmas tree which stands in Jubilee Square.

It was given to the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, by members of the WABF in the presence of the High Sheriff of Surrey, Bridget Biddell.

FESTIVE SPIRIT – (Left to right) Shahid Azeem, Phil Simpson, the Mayor of Woking, Mohammed Zubair, Sangeeta Patel, Andy Calfe, Bridget Biddell, the High Sherriff of Surrey, and Raza Babar at the presentation of the town’s Christmas tree by the Woking Asian Business Forum

Cllr Hunwicks said: “I really felt festive when the Woking Asian Business Forum presented the beautiful Christmas tree to the people of Woking.”

The Woking Asian Business Forum has donated the tree in Jubilee Square every year since its inception in 2008.

The WABF chairman, Shahid Azeem, said: “The Woking Asian Business Forum was set up to enable more community cohesion. We’ve done a lot of work with various local groups, from Woking Tigers to the hospice, and donating the Christmas tree is our way of showing we’re part of the main community.

“The festive season is always a time for friends and family to come together and a tree is always the focal point of these celebrations. Woking is a vibrant multicultural society with great relations and we are proud to be a part of it – we think it is vital that we celebrate our community.”

For the full story get the 12 December edition of the News & Mail