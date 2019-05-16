By: Editorial Team

Published May 16, 2019

THE future of the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices is being put at risk from a lack of understanding about its value and that it is a charity reliant on fundraising activities and its 18 shops, the organisation has said.

The comment came after research into the views of local residents.

Woking and Sam Beare Hospices CEO Jayne Cooper

Half of 627 people questioned in the boroughs and areas covered by the hospice did not know that it is a charity and more than a third said they had no idea how it was funded.

The hospice covers Woking, Surrey Heath, north Guildford, Spelthorne, Runnymede, and West Elmbridge but 31% of those surveyed thought that it cared only for people in Woking.

Jayne Cooper, CEO of Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, said: “There was overwhelming surprise about the volume of services that we provide and a lack of understanding that we care for the whole family and not just the person who is unwell. We also learnt that a large majority where shocked to hear that over 70% of our specialist care is delivered in patient own homes.”

Jayne was speaking in the run-up to the launch of the hospice’s 2019 appeal, which coincides with Dying Matters Week, which began on Monday and runs until Monday 20 May.

For more information, www.wsbhospices.co.uk/2019Appeal

