By: Editorial Team

Published September 23, 2019, in Other News

IT’S been a busy and successful summer for Woking Air Cadets, who are holding open evenings next week.

Members of 1349 (Woking) Squadron have flown in Chinooks and gliders, practised target shooting on short and long ranges, visited HMS Alliance and HMS Victory, and completed the four-day Nijmegen March in the Netherlands.

Members of 1349 (Woking) Squadron on the shooting range

Cadet Sergeant Jessica Hallam said: “I can’t imagine what my life would be like now if I hadn’t joined cadets. I have grown so much as a person, learning new skills and meeting other people. People might think our squadron is dominated by male cadets but that isn’t true as most of our senior cadets are female. We all look out for each other. The things we learn in school simply can’t compare to the life skills we develop during our cadet career.”

The squadron is holding open evenings on Tuesday 24 and Thursday 26 September from 8pm to 9pm in the Hoe Valley Community Building next to Woking Leisure Centre. Boys and girls aged 12 and in Year 8 or over are welcome to join.

For more information, email 1349@aircadets.org or visit @Pride1349 on Facebook or 1349woking on Instagram.

For the full story get the 19 September edition of the News & Mail