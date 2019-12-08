By: Editorial Team

Published December 8, 2019, in Other News

AIR Cadets in Woking were at their smartest for their unit’s annual inspection, carried out this year by a senior RAF officer.

Members of 1349 (Woking) Squadron Air Training Corps, their leaders, family members and guests gathered for the event at the headquarters in the Hoe Valley Community Building at Kingfield.

Salutes for Wing Commander Jonathan Eastlake as the squadron marches past

The reviewing officer was Wing Commander Jonathan Eastlake, who commands the Chinook helicopter squadron at RAF Odiham in Hampshire.

He was formally welcomed by the unit’s commanding officer, Pilot Officer Justin Muir, before inspecting the cadets. After taking the salute at a march past, he watched a continuity drill display – drilling in time to music.

A demonstration of useful knots for rock climbing

“The standard of dress was excellent as was your drill, and your continuity drill would please the RAF’s Queen’s Colour Squadron,” Wing Cmdr Eastlake told the cadets.

The guests included Woking Mayor Beryl Hunwicks and the chief executive of Woking Borough Council, Ray Morgan. The visitors were taken on a tour of the squadron HQ, where they saw demonstrations of climbing, first aid, archery, fieldcraft, aircraft modelling, use of the flight simulator, navigation and weapons training.

Wing Cmdr Eastlake said: “I was an Air Cadet and the three key elements I took from my time are the importance of friendship, teamwork and a sense of adventure”

The past year of activities was celebrated on photo boards, which guests and parents could look at while enjoying refreshments, followed by the awards presentation, which included a promotion to corporal for Cadet Yates.

A young visitor tries his hand at the flight simulator

Among those who received awards was Cadet Warrant Officer Tolley, who is going through the selection process to join the Navy. He was presented with the Fox Sword, which has been awarded to the most-proficient cadet since 1974.

“I am honoured to receive the sword and it was my pleasure to show the wing commander around our squadron and see him land a Grob Tutor training aircraft on our flight simulator.”

Best cadet of the year was Cadet Reeve, who received the President’s Trophy, which was given to the squadron by the Worshipful Company of Horners in 2003.

