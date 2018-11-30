By: Vicky

Published November 30, 2018, in Other News

CHRISTMAS Glow returns to Wisley this winter, offering the chance to explore the garden after dark via a trail around the garden featuring botanical illuminations accompanied by atmospheric music.

The fourth annual event of its type includes a new route, taking in locations including the Rock Garden, the Seven Acres lake and the Jellicoe Canal. Jigantics, designers of cultivated illumination, will bring a number of new blooms to Wisley, including arches of gladioli over the new Wisteria Walk and a bouquet of alliums on Seven Acres. Installations such as the waterliles on the Jellicoe Canal and interactive colour-changing flowers will return to complete the uniquely floral immersive experience.

The paved route will take in not only the floral lights, but also a number of trees, lit with bright colours. The Glasshouse will also be illuminated and will contain a Woodland Realm with elves, treehouses and Santa’s reindeer. The centrepiece will be a towering poinsettia “Christmas tree” with plant-filled baubles.