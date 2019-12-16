By: Editorial Team

Published December 16, 2019, in Headlines

RHS Garden Wisley has been transformed into a winter wonderland by its Glow 2019 light spectacular, which will run until 5 January.

GLOWING TRIBUTE – Anthony Gurr captures the magnificent illuminated adventure of Glow 2019 as dazzling light installations create an enchanted RHS Garden Wisley

Visitors will be enchanted by giant botanical-inspired illuminations as they follow the twinkling trail around the garden. Now in its fifth year, the trail will take in a new route, starting at the newly-opened Welcome building.

Some of Wisley’s iconic trees are also illuminated

The light trail then guides visitors through the seasons with colour themes and well-known favourites, such as daffodils in spring, gladioli in summer, leaves in autumn and hellebores in winter.

Elwyn Owen, visitor services manager at RHS Garden Wisley, said: “Our highly-anticipated Glow event has created an exciting wonderland for visitors to discover.”

Because of popular demand a priority booking system will again operate this year, and all visitors must book a time slot in advance. Glow 2019 is from 4-8pm (last entry at 7pm) daily between 7 December and 5 January, excluding 24-26 December.

Glow 2019 prices are: RHS members, £1, to reserve the time slot; non-members, adult £11, child (5–16) £7, child under 5 £1, for the time slot only.

For further information about Glow 2019 and RHS Garden Wisley, please visit www.rhs.org.uk/wisley.

For the full story picture feature get the 12 December edition of the News & Mail