By: Editorial Team

Published August 28, 2018, in Headlines

THE RHS Wisley Flower Show will be returning from the 4-9 September for its 26th year, showcasing some of the top plants from 50 different plant nurseries. There will be first timers at the event with a variety of weird and wonderful plants like air plants and an urban rock display.

“The RHS Garden Wisley Flower Show is the ideal place to ignite a passion for gardening,” said Matthew Pottage, the curator of RHS Garden Wisley. “From show-stopping floral displays, to expert advice and unique shopping opportunities, there’s something to inspire each visitor.

“It’s also the perfect time to wander through the garden to see late summer horticultural highlights, such as the Exotic Garden, which has had its first full growing season, and is an immersion of lush foliage and exotic flowers.”

This year, the show will be opened by Dame Judi Dench. “I am so thrilled to be invited to Wisley this year, it is somewhere I have always wanted to go and never managed to actually get there until now, hooray!!” said Dame Judi.

The show will be based on the theme of Something in the Air and will include more than 100 displays from the Surrey area of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies.

