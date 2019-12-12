By: Editorial Team

Published December 12, 2019, in Other News

A WINTER Wonderland came to Woking on Saturday, with the opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy some ice skating.

Jerry and Dominique Parsons with four-year-old Electra

The rink at St Dunstan’s Primary School wasn’t actually made of frozen water but it provided plenty of thrills.

Reka Mandolfo, Anna Sole, Sophia, 10, and Angelina,12, offering decorations

The rink was the centrepiece of the school’s Christmas fair, which raised around £3,000 to help buy IT equipment for the classrooms.

The ice rink was set up in one of the playgrounds, along with stalls selling festive goods and refreshments. Father Christmas visited to meet children in his grotto.

“It was the first time we had tried a winter wonderland theme and we were lucky with the weather, was it was a fine day,” said Sarah Genco, the main organiser from the parent-teacher association, “We were well supported by pupils and parents from the school, as well as people from the community. The fair had a really good community feel to it.”

For the full story get the 12 December edition of the News & Mail