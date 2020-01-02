By: Editorial Team

Published January 2, 2020, in Other News

UP TO 750 people splashed round the Windlesham Pram Race course on Boxing Day, impressing the watching crowds with colourful and inventive costumes and wheeled conveyances.

Chobham Rugby Club members chose to enter as Winter Fairies

The Ice Cap is Melting were the best-dressed team for 2019

Wet and cold weather failed to deter the usual numbers of entrants and watchers turning out for the annual event, but many departed earlier than usual.

Mike expects that the proceeds from entry fees and the 110 collection buckets will be about the same as last year, when £9,200 was distributed to local charities.

“There were 78 entries this year, so the event was again well supported, and a lot of effort put into making the prams and costumes. It’s great how organisations and groups of friends and families get together to enter.”

A Jeep and a dinosaur nest featured in the Jurassic Park team’s entry

The best-dressed team for 2019 was called The Ice Cap is Melting, made up of friends from Chobham and Windlesham. The best-engineered prize went to Fifty Years of Man on the Moon, who displayed a “blue moon” on their pram.

Racers were required to have at least one drink, alcoholic or soft, at The Brickmakers, The Surrey Cricketers, The Sun, The Half Moon and The Bee before crossing the finishing at Windlesham Club.

For the full story and picture spread, get the 2 January edition of the News & Mail