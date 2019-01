By: Editorial Team

Published January 4, 2019, in Entertainment

He’s got the look, the moonwalk and the voice! CJ is bringing his version of the “king of pop” Michael Jackson’s huge repertoire to Woking in Jackson Live in Concert.

His renditions of Thriller, Beat it, Billie Jean and the rest will ring out around the New Victoria Theatre on Saturday 12 January when CJ will be joined on stage by a live band and his troupe of dancers.