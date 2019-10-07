By: Editorial Team

Published October 7, 2019, in Other News

A WOKING woman has won a Wildlife Garden Award in an annual competition run by Surrey Wildlife Trust.

Liz Hales landed the small garden category in the event, which is supported by Squire’s Garden Centres.

GIVING NATURE A HELPING HAND – Liz shows off some of the wildlife-friendly features of her award-winning garden

Liz’s winning garden was notable for its two spaces with habitat features including ponds, a hedgehog house, log and stone piles, bird-feeding stations and water sources for insects and bees.

She also has a wormery, pear and plum tree, and grows herbs such as rosemary, sage and thyme. Wildlife spotted in her garden included dragonflies, painted ladies, bees, blue and long-tailed tits, and newts.

Victoria Pinder, wildlife gardening champion at Surrey Wildlife Trust, said: “Liz has achieved so much with a small garden, especially because local children and neighbours have all become interested in it.”

