By: Editorial Team

Published January 18, 2020, in Entertainment

AS THE current star of What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Elesha Paul Moses has been wowing audiences around the country performing the songs of Tina Turner.

But it’s not her first time paying tribute to a megastar, as she also toured the country paying tribute to Whitney Houston in Queen of the Night.

“It’s funny really, they’re such different sounding performers,” she muses. “Tina’s not got a growl as such, it’s just something which is there in her tone. It’s really difficult. People think it’s shouting but it’s not, it’s a very particular tone that she has, and she’s so free with her performance.

“Then when I’m on stage as Whitney it’s almost the opposite.” But don’t ask Elesha to pick her favourite.

“That’s like asking me to choose my favourite child,” she exclaims. “I love them both in totally different ways. With both, I’m always learning, but especially with Whitney there are songs I have to always go back to and re-listen to how she sounds, I’m constantly learning how to improve with her voice. Then with Tina it’s all the fun of her performance.”

But the singer, who has appeared on both X Factor and The Voice, is more clear about her favourite Turner song.

“Oh, there are so many I love,” she says. “Proud Mary is obviously so much fun, but I also love Typical Male and I Can’t Stand The Rain. But for my absolute favourite, I’ll go Proud Mary. It always used to be Simply The Best, which people really loved and went mad for, but these days it’s definitely Proud Mary.”

She says she can understand why Turner, who is now 80, is still massively popular.

“She’s just such a great all-rounder, and she appeals to men as well as women,” says Elesha. “She’s a great rock and roll artist, she’s still here and she’s still doing so well.

“Her songs have never gone away either. Even youngsters now, they know tracks like Proud Mary. You do those songs and they’re all over it, and it’s not fading away.

“Tina’s had difficult times too over the years, but she came through it and is married and happy now. I think people like that side of her story too, as well as the brilliant music.”

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert to the singer who started out as part of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue back in the 1960s.

Elesha, backed by a full live band, performs all the classic hits including Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more.

Elesha Paul Moses will star in What’s Love Got To Do With It? at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, this Friday, 24 January.

For the full story get the 16 January edition of the News & Mail