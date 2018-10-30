By: Editorial Team

Published October 30, 2018, in Sport

CHOBHAM managed to put an end to five straight defeats after edging past fellow-strugglers Havant 26-25 at Fowlers Wells last Saturday.

It’s been a number of years since Chob last got the better of their Hampshire opponents, so the four points were very much welcome after the previous week’s debacle against Camberley.

Keen to get their season back on track, Ryan Gregory’s injury-stricken side produced some slick and controlled attacking play to open their try-scoring account through Ben Whale.

However, the visitors came back strongly with two converted tries of their own either side of a penalty to force Chob onto the back foot.

The trusted boot of Finlay Robjohn kept the home side in the game with a series of successful penalties, but they still trailed the visitors who grabbed an unconverted try to take the score to 25-19, with just 10 minutes remaining.

This spurred on the home side; and when Whale scored his second try of the match in the left corner, with Robjohn slotting the extra two points, Chob finally moved into the driving seat, hanging on to win by the skin of their teeth.

For the full report, see the 1 November edition of the News & Mail