Published January 25, 2019, in Sport

WESTFIELD strengthened their claim for a place in the end-of-season play-offs by sweeping aside county rivals Chipstead last Saturday.

The result saw The Yellows climb to fifth place in the table and left manager Tony Reid delighted.

Westfield went into the match on the back of three successive clean sheets, prompting Reid to name an unchanged side from that which overcame Marlow the previous weekend.

Westfield’s Tinashe Nkoma put The Yellows in front on Saturday

And Reid’s decision paid off after only five minutes at Woking Park.

Tinashe Nkoma was put through on goal and curled the ball past Chips’ keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond to hand Westfield the lead.

The visitors might have felt aggrieved at falling behind because they played some quality attacking football.

Indeed Chipstead put their hosts under pressure, only for The Yellows to ride it out and rock their opponents by doubling the advantage in the 34th minute.

This time, Dylan Cascoe created an opening along the wing and set up Antonios Kozakis who swept the ball past Ashby-Hammond.

The goal fired Westfield, who could have netted again before half-time.

Nkoma slammed an effort against the bar and Louie Downey was just unable to connect with the loose ball.

Reid admitted that he was surprised by Chipstead’s attack-minded play so he changed The Yellows’ formation for the second half.

A snapshot from Cascoe was saved by Ashby-Hammond, but The Chips hit back to apply pressure again. Westfield conceded a series of needless free-kicks, but keeper Gary Ross was up to the challenge and the home side chalked up another three points in their quest for a Premier Division spot.