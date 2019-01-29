By: Editorial Team

Published January 29, 2019, in Sport

WESTFIELD extended their winning run in the Bostik League to five matches, and maintained their push for promotion, when they got the better of Northwood on Saturday.

Yellows’ boss Tony Reid vowed to “keep doing what I’ve been doing” – and it certainly worked, as he inspired his men to a 3-1 victory away at Northwood Park.

Westfield boss Tony Reid has been pleased to see more consistency on the pitch

Gregory Hayden put Westfield in front on the stroke of half-time, putting a powerful header past keeper Luke Sheldrick. After Northwood equalised early in the second half, goals from Aaron Watson and Tinashe Nkoma sealed the game for The Yellows.

“We are more organised and regimented after an inconsistent start to the season, and we have a strong bond among the team,” declared boss Reid.

