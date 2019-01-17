By: Editorial Team

Published January 17, 2019, in Sport

WESTFIELD moved into a play-off position after they edged aside promotion-hopefuls Marlow 1-0 on Saturday.

The Yellows executed their game-plan to perfection and secured all three points away at the Alfred Davis Memorial Ground. They also registered their third consecutive clean sheet.

Westfield’s scorer, Dylan Cascoe. Picture by Andy Fitzsimon’s

After defeating Bedfont Sports 3-0 in midweek, Westfield boss Tony Reid made just two changes to his starting XI, with Adam Bellmaine and Antonios Kozakis both getting the nod.

Chances on goal were at a premium throughout the first half, with both sides nullifying each other. After the break, the visitors moved up a gear and showed plenty of character, which has seen them rise up the table as one of the form teams.

Dylan Cascoe was put through on goal, sliding the ball past the onrushing Marlow keeper Simon Grant to put Westfield 1-0 ahead after 66 minutes.

Speaking to the News & Mail after the match, Reid said: “When Marlow came to us (at Woking Park) earlier in the season I thought they were arrogant, so we wanted to frustrate them on the return fixture and teach them a lesson.

“My players showed plenty of character; they showed they were men,” he added.

For the full match report, get the 17 January edition of the News & Mail