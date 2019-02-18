TEN-man Westfield conjured a late equaliser at Wodson Park as they earned a point away to promotion rivals Ware.
The Yellows manager Tony Reid had recently confirmed his sights of promotion, and while looking to surpass Marlow into third made just the one change, drafting in Louie Downey for Harry Carter.
With two strong penalty claims for Westfield rejected, as well as their woodwork being tested twice by thumping drives from Ware, it was a surprise there was only one goal separating the two sides as the match headed for full time.
Yet in the final five minutes The Yellows were awarded a penalty, captain Matt Steer striking from the spot to level the scores, before Graham Purdy was dismissed for two challenges on the home side’s keeper.
“We weren’t at the races and it’s two points dropped unfortunately,” said Reid.
