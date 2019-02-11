Westfield climb the table with another win

By:
Published February 11, 2019, in Sport

THE Yellows turned on the style at Woking Park on Saturday as they swept aside Uxbridge to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches, winning 4-0.

Arsen Ujkaj lets fly to score the third of four goals against Uxbridge

Victory over their Hillingdon-based opponents saw Westfield climb to fourth place in the table.

Matt Steer, Harry Carter and George Frith returned to Westfield’s starting line-up.

After their midweek draw at Chalfont St Peter stopped The Yellows’ five-match winning streak in its tracks, the hosts looked to get back to winning ways.

After the match, Westfield boss Tony Reid said: “From the off we controlled everything. It was an all-round great  performance.” 

For the full match report, get the Thursday 14 February edition of the News & Mail

Post comment

This entry was tagged with: , , , ,

  •  A D Labs for dentures direct
  •  
 

Comments are closed.

 