THE Yellows turned on the style at Woking Park on Saturday as they swept aside Uxbridge to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches, winning 4-0.
Victory over their Hillingdon-based opponents saw Westfield climb to fourth place in the table.
Matt Steer, Harry Carter and George Frith returned to Westfield’s starting line-up.
After their midweek draw at Chalfont St Peter stopped The Yellows’ five-match winning streak in its tracks, the hosts looked to get back to winning ways.
After the match, Westfield boss Tony Reid said: “From the off we controlled everything. It was an all-round great performance.”
