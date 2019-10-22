By: Editorial Team

Published October 22, 2019, in Headlines

AN ARTIST from Westfield can be seen on television tonight involved in a painting challenge in East Sussex.

Nerissa Deeks will be featured in the Sky Arts programme Landscape Artist of the Year.

Landscape Artist of the Year contestants take on the elements as they paint Herstmonceux Castle

Nerissa appears as one of 50 wildcard entries charged with capturing the medieval, moated Herstmonceux Castle on canvas.

“It was actually filmed in early summer, but it was the most diabolical day,” she said. “Heavy rain, then thunder and lightning all made the conditions really difficult.

“I was painting in oils, which are a bit more resilient against the weather, but I was well wrapped up, which didn’t help. Then I was trying to decide whether to use my umbrella to keep myself dry or protect the easel. It was a real test.”

How did she come to be involved? “I’ve always enjoyed the programme,” said Nerissa, who has lived in Westfield for more than 30 years. “My family, I’ve a husband and two grow-up boys, were supportive, but my nephew is a massive fan of the show and he suggested I should apply.

“I enjoyed it, despite everything. The painting went on for about five hours, with breaks, but it was a chance to meet like-minded people and have a chat.”

She said Joan Bakewell, one of the show’s hosts, with Stephen Mangan, was great. “She came round and was lovely, really encouraging.”

Under the programme format, one of the wildcard entries is selected from the day’s painting and given the chance of progressing to the semi-final.

Nerissa, though, is giving nothing away about the result. “I’m not allowed to reveal anything about how things worked out,” she said.

The Landscape Artist of the Year episode featuring Nerissa airs on Sky Arts at 8pm, Tuesday 22 October.

For the full story get the 22 October edition of the News & Mail