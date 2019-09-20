By: Editorial Team

Published September 20, 2019, in Other News

HUNDREDS of people enjoyed a traditional day out in the late summer sunshine at Saturday’s West End Show.

The organisers were delighted with the number of people who attended the annual event in Tringham Hall and on the village recreation ground.

Impressive fruit and veg in the horticultural classes

vice-chairman Rachel Bennett said it was felt that the 2019 show was a good tribute to Robin Higgs OBE, the veteran president of West End, Windlesham & District Agricultural and Horticultural Society, who died in June at the age of 87.

Christine Smith’s winning floral arrangement recreated Buzz Aldrin’s footprint on the Moon

“Robin felt that the show should always be a traditional village show and that’s what we are determined to continue,” Rachel added. “He also liked to have a fun element and we have carried on with his paper aeroplane competition.”

Entries for classes ranging from floral art to a fun dog show were slightly down this year, leading the committee to decided to step up its publicity on social media for next year.

“We are looking at introducing a family membership so that we can involved younger people at an earlier age,” said Rachel. “We want people of ages to get involved, so that we can continue our village tradition.”

For more information on the society and its show, visit www.wewdahs.org or email info@wewdahs.org.

For more pictures of the event, get the 19 September edition of the News & Mail