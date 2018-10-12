By: Vicky

Published October 12, 2018

THE Inn at West End has been bought by the group that owns The Cricketers in Horsell and is to change it prices and image to be less upmarket.

The pub was owned for the past 18 years by Gerry and Ann Price who have sold it to the Barons group for an undisclosed sum. It had a guide price of £2.5 million.

Barons managing director Clive Price (no relation) said: “We would like to thank Gerry and Ann Price for all their help in making a smooth transition of ownership and to congratulate them for 18 great years at The Inn.” Mr Price said the Inn has undergone a ten-day makeover.

The Prices are believed to have moved into semi-retirement while working as consultants, in particular with wine and food.

The couple held several farewell events, starting with a wine tasting lunch in early August, “The Last Supper’ on 29 September and a “Last Lunch” the next day.

