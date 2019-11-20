By: Editorial Team

Published November 20, 2019

WEST Byfleet’s first official Christmas lights switch-on, which was attended by more than 500 people despite the heavy rain, has been judged an outstanding success.

The crowd gathered to see festive illuminations around the village centre and a Christmas tree light up on Friday evening last week.

Festively decorated guests Sofia and Maddy enjoy the lights with dad John Elliott

“This year, we made a special effort to create a truly magical atmosphere in the village over the festive season,” said event organiser Fran Nevett. “The attendance was an impressive number given the awful weather.

Gemma and Darcy Mclachlan share some sweet treats at the lighting

The evening commenced with a performance by West Byfleet Community Choir followed by a Rat Pack tribute show by voice artist Daniel Brewerton.

Mince pies and mulled wine donated by Waitrose helped get the crowd into a festive mood, butcher James Lowe laid on a barbecue and Italian Restaurant Lello’s also provided complimentary food. Free glow sticks were given to all the children, who were able to indulge in pick and mix from and a sweets cart.

The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, and Woking’s Conservative general election candidate, Jonathan Lord, were among the guests.

