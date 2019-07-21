By: Editorial Team

SIX members of West Byfleet Golf Club have raised more than £5,000 for Momentum Children’s Charity by playing 108 holes in a day.

Simon Fillary, Dave Atkinson, Charlie Townsend, Colin Harding, Simon Robinson and Steve Pinder walked between 25 and 30 miles to complete the six rounds.

CHEERS – Steve Pinder and Simon Robinson enjoy some well-earned refreshment at the end of the challenge

The first shot was played at 4.15am, and the final putt holed at 8.45pm. No buggies were allowed.

Momentum supports children and their families in cases where a child has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. The money raised at West Byfleet Golf Club will go towards helping the work that the charity does at St Peter’s Hospital, Chertsey.

This year’s charity day, on 26th July, still has a limited number of team places available. The cost is £280, with details from the club on 01932 343433 (option 6).

Peter Heath, who chairs the club’s charity committee, said: “West Byfleet Golf Club is renowned for its generosity in supporting local charities and for going to extremes to raise funds through various events. Over the years we have raised well in excess of £500,000 for charity.

“On the day, I also collected lots of cash from people who were so happy to support such a deserving charity. Even the participants in a special memorial event, many of whom were visitors, also contributed. People can also donate to our JustGiving page, https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/west-byfleet-golf-club, so that we can maximise Gift Aid to help the charity even more.”

